Heritage Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 462,375 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 75,755 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up about 1.2% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Comcast were worth $21,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $1,313,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $601,000. WFA of San Diego LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 140.9% in the fourth quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,600 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 29,636 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.88. 626,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,581,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $171.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.57. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.57 and a twelve month high of $61.80.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

