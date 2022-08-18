Heritage Wealth Advisors Buys 147 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 38,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after buying an additional 7,005 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $251,096,000. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,650,000. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 82.8% during the first quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $102.80. The stock had a trading volume of 89,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,762,847. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.71. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.86 and a 1 year high of $116.38.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

