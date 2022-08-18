Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $1.34 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.97. 81,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,569,237. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $87,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $87,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.35.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

