Heritage Wealth Advisors Lowers Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 10,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 7,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the first quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the first quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 36,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.40.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE XOM traded up $2.13 on Thursday, reaching $94.33. The company had a trading volume of 574,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,258,556. The firm has a market cap of $393.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,147 shares of company stock valued at $698,858. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.