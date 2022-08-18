Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 119,290 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Heritage Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 691,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,290 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF makes up about 3.9% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Heritage Wealth Advisors owned 0.16% of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF worth $69,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000.
iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA ITOT traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.35. The company had a trading volume of 39,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,167,356. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.96. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $80.39 and a twelve month high of $108.15.
