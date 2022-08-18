Heritage Wealth Advisors Trims Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Heritage Wealth Advisors cut its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,349 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $14,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $158.98. 11,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,737,529. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.99. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $137.50 and a 52-week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

