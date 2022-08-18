Hightower 6M Holding LLC Buys Shares of 3,706 Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 41,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 5,584 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 28,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Sonoco Products news, COO Rodger D. Fuller sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $118,681.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,818 shares in the company, valued at $5,241,139.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sonoco Products news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $105,399.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,063 shares in the company, valued at $318,969. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rodger D. Fuller sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $118,681.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,818 shares in the company, valued at $5,241,139.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Sonoco Products to $73.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet upgraded Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sonoco Products to $67.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.57.

SON opened at $65.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $67.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.36.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 6.47%. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.79%.

Sonoco Products Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

Featured Stories

