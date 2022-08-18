Hightower 6M Holding LLC Buys Shares of 3,982 World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WWE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 270.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on WWE shares. Northcoast Research lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, World Wrestling Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.60.

World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Down 2.0 %

World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $71.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.86. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.20. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $75.23.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $328.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.38 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 17.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

World Wrestling Entertainment Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at World Wrestling Entertainment

In other news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $1,000,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 271,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,087,105.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

(Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Further Reading

