Hightower 6M Holding LLC Invests $255,000 in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alleghany by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 35 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 1,266.7% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 716.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 49 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Alleghany stock opened at $841.44 on Thursday. Alleghany Co. has a one year low of $585.10 and a one year high of $862.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $834.93 and its 200 day moving average is $795.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 0.57.

Alleghany ( NYSE:Y Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $17.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $18.15 by ($0.87). Alleghany had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 8.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $17.39 EPS.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

