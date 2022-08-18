Hightower 6M Holding LLC Invests $269,000 in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 8,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,693,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,997,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,478,000 after acquiring an additional 343,990 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 490,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,869,000 after acquiring an additional 328,130 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,187,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,571,000 after acquiring an additional 274,504 shares during the period. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at $5,875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GO. Craig Hallum raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Grocery Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.30.

In related news, Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $9,507,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,182,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,018,539.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Grocery Outlet news, Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $9,507,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,182,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,018,539.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $3,801,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 66,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,858.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 640,257 shares of company stock worth $25,218,056 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GO opened at $41.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 73.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of -0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.76.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $897.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

