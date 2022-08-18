Hightower 6M Holding LLC Makes New $233,000 Investment in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,471 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BWG opened at $9.24 on Thursday. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $13.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.69%.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

