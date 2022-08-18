Hightower 6M Holding LLC Makes New $237,000 Investment in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 8,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 13,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 25,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corporate Office Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.80.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Stock Down 1.6 %

Corporate Office Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE:OFC opened at $27.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $29.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.02%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

Featured Articles

