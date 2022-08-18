Hightower 6M Holding LLC Purchases Shares of 17,307 HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,307 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC owned about 0.06% of HealthStream at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 72,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 46,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 14,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in HealthStream during the first quarter worth about $400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthStream alerts:

Insider Activity at HealthStream

In other HealthStream news, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $120,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,781.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HealthStream Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $23.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.23 million, a P/E ratio of 102.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.27 and a 200-day moving average of $21.21. HealthStream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $30.80.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.27 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 2.70%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on HSTM. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About HealthStream

(Get Rating)

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.