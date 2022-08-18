Hightower 6M Holding LLC Takes Position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $576,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $881,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 77,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:AIF opened at $13.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.54. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.98 and a 52-week high of $16.12.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd.

In other news, Director Barry J. Cohen bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.32 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,882 shares in the company, valued at $171,026.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barry J. Cohen purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.32 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,026.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry J. Cohen purchased 2,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.31 per share, with a total value of $31,427.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,553 shares in the company, valued at $105,287.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 7,882 shares of company stock valued at $97,081 over the last three months.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

