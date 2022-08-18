Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 89,333 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 806,424 shares.The stock last traded at $34.13 and had previously closed at $34.53.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HIW. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.57.
Highwoods Properties Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.08.
Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Highwoods Properties
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIW. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.
Highwoods Properties Company Profile
Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.
Featured Articles
