Hill A. Feinberg Sells 32,500 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Stock

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total value of $964,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 622,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,489,031.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hilltop Trading Up 0.2 %

HTH stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $29.28. 277,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,429. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.10. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.07 and a 1-year high of $38.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.69 and a 200-day moving average of $29.17.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $351.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.25 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 13.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilltop Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Hilltop from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James downgraded Hilltop from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Hilltop to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilltop

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hilltop by 197.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 751,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,094,000 after purchasing an additional 498,672 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilltop by 111.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 704,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,776,000 after buying an additional 371,133 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,571,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,004,000 after buying an additional 291,456 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Hilltop during the first quarter valued at $8,184,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hilltop by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 932,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,783,000 after acquiring an additional 208,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

