Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) CAO Sells $30,691.08 in Stock

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) CAO Megan A. Walke sold 641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $30,691.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,274.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Hillenbrand stock traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $47.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.54. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.84 and a twelve month high of $54.15.
Several brokerages recently commented on HI. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.
Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as equipment system design; and screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.
