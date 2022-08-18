Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) CAO Sells $30,691.08 in Stock

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) CAO Megan A. Walke sold 641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $30,691.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,274.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Hillenbrand Price Performance

Hillenbrand stock traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $47.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.54. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.84 and a twelve month high of $54.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on HI. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hillenbrand

About Hillenbrand

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 124.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 763,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,281,000 after acquiring an additional 423,290 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 764,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,745,000 after acquiring an additional 409,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 613,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,875,000 after acquiring an additional 281,869 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 13.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,223,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,215,000 after acquiring an additional 271,154 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 717.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 228,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,112,000 after purchasing an additional 200,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as equipment system design; and screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Featured Stories

