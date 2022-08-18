HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Plans $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th.

HNI has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. HNI has a dividend payout ratio of 49.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE:HNI opened at $36.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. HNI has a 12 month low of $32.91 and a 12 month high of $44.50. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.11.

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. HNI had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $621.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HNI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Sidoti downgraded shares of HNI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

In related news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $52,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,449.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in HNI by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,730,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,268,000 after purchasing an additional 54,458 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in HNI by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,590,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in HNI by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,890,000 after purchasing an additional 11,369 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in HNI by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,075,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,843,000 after purchasing an additional 53,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HNI by 1,192.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 175,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,090,000 after purchasing an additional 161,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

