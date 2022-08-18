Holo Hits Market Cap of $400.72 Million (HOT)

Holo (HOT) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Holo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Holo has a total market cap of $400.72 million and $24.99 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Holo has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004389 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,784.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004386 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004446 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003646 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002244 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00127579 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00032919 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00071734 BTC.
Holo Coin Profile
HOT is a coin. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 173,342,974,127 coins. Holo’s official website is holochain.org. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o.
Buying and Selling Holo
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
