Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

HOMB has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HOMB opened at $25.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.37. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $26.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NASDAQ:HOMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 28.43%. The firm had revenue of $243.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 47.48%.

Insider Transactions at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Jack Engelkes bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.58 per share, for a total transaction of $514,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 178,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,287.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Jack Engelkes bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.58 per share, for a total transaction of $514,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 178,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,287.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Stephen Tipton sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total value of $427,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at $197,481.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,752,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,014,000 after purchasing an additional 131,167 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,272,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,758 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,980,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,968,000 after purchasing an additional 616,951 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,973,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,803,000 after purchasing an additional 99,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,919,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,643,000 after purchasing an additional 391,325 shares in the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

(Get Rating)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.