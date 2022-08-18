Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 256,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $49,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.6% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 17.4% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,367,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $266,051,000 after buying an additional 32,644 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 19.5% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Bank of America raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.08.

HON stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $203.00. 8,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,376,091. The company has a market capitalization of $136.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.35 and a twelve month high of $233.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.00.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.