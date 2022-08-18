Horizen Market Capitalization Hits $241.61 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Horizen has a total market cap of $241.61 million and approximately $26.64 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for about $18.99 or 0.00081033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded 11% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.41 or 0.00321839 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00123337 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002070 BTC.
- Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004200 BTC.
- BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000037 BTC.
- Hush (HUSH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000224 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000142 BTC.
- Zero (ZER) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000041 BTC.
About Horizen
Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 12,093,400 coins and its circulating supply is 12,724,825 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official website is horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Horizen
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
