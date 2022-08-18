Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) Trading Up 0.2%

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.29 and last traded at $31.23. Approximately 143,348 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 359,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.17.

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF during the second quarter worth about $539,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 57,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,557,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,615,000 after acquiring an additional 262,714 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 546.8% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 48,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 41,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF during the second quarter worth $5,375,000.

