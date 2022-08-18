Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

HZNP has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.22.

Shares of HZNP opened at $61.73 on Tuesday. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 52-week low of $60.76 and a 52-week high of $120.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.29). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $876.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sean M. Clayton acquired 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,669.15. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,669.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $2,312,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,279,571.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean M. Clayton bought 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,669.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,669.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 80,784 shares of company stock worth $7,350,633 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 11,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 21.2% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.8% during the second quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

