Horizonte Minerals (TSE:HZM) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.80

Horizonte Minerals Plc (TSE:HZM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.80 and traded as low as C$1.60. Horizonte Minerals shares last traded at C$1.62, with a volume of 2,600 shares traded.

Horizonte Minerals Stock Down 3.7 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.20, a quick ratio of 17.61 and a current ratio of 18.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$297.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.77.

About Horizonte Minerals

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel project and Serra do Tapa nickel project located in the State of Para; and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project in the eastern part of the Carajás mining district.

