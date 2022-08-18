Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 486,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the period. Hormel Foods makes up 0.8% of AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. AMG National Trust Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Hormel Foods worth $25,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HRL. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Hormel Foods by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 214,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after buying an additional 26,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $97,629.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,702.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $97,629.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,702.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $225,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,405.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Hormel Foods to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.83.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $50.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.30. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $55.11. The company has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.