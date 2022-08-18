Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Director Acquires $428,000.00 in Stock

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) Director Gary Yablon purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.60 per share, for a total transaction of $428,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,132 shares in the company, valued at $610,499.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hub Group Trading Down 2.2 %

Hub Group stock opened at $84.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.97 and a 200 day moving average of $74.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.91. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.81 and a 12-month high of $89.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hub Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Hub Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Hub Group by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Hub Group by 315.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hub Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Hub Group by 1,324.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hub Group Company Profile

Several research firms have issued reports on HUBG. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hub Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hub Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

