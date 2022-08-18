Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein Acquires 500 Shares

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.94 per share, with a total value of $16,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,783,859.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hudson Global Price Performance

HSON stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.32. 8,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,674. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.33. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.46 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Global

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 21,964 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Hudson Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Global during the 1st quarter valued at $873,000. Institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

