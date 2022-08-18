Hummingbird Finance Trading 7.4% Lower This Week (HMNG)

Hummingbird Finance (HMNG) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. During the last seven days, Hummingbird Finance has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One Hummingbird Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Hummingbird Finance has a total market capitalization of $516,880.72 and $16,226.00 worth of Hummingbird Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004284 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.67 or 0.00722483 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hummingbird Finance Coin Profile

Hummingbird Finance’s official Twitter account is @HmngBsc.

Buying and Selling Hummingbird Finance

