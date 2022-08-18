Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman Sells 11,618 Shares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Zachary Jacob Wasserman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

On Tuesday, May 31st, Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 5,456 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $74,856.32.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock remained flat at $14.33 during trading hours on Thursday. 7,477,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,730,672. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.86. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.20.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 433.3% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.