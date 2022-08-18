Huntington National Bank Acquires 87,577 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 756,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,577 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Huntington National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Huntington National Bank owned approximately 0.45% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $117,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

IVE stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $150.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,448. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $132.18 and a 1 year high of $160.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.02 and its 200-day moving average is $148.10.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.