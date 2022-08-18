Huntington National Bank Buys 13,253 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 232,594 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,253 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $44,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 6,466.7% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $166.90. 17,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,825,132. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.11 billion, a PE ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 1.38. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $233.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.88 and its 200-day moving average is $164.91.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group set a $263.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.56.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

