Huntington National Bank Has $37.72 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Huntington National Bank grew its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 608,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,790 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $37,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.95. 28,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,569,237. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.60. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $280.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

