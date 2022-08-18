Huntington National Bank Has $73.65 Million Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,898 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned about 0.23% of Rockwell Automation worth $73,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3,233.3% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 419.0% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Rockwell Automation stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $255.00. 690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,354. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $219.01 and a 200 day moving average of $240.92. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $354.99. The company has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 44.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.47.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.33. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.18%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at $343,174. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on ROK shares. Cowen lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $277.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. TheStreet cut Rockwell Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.29.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.