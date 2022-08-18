Huntington National Bank Has $77.78 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,095 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $77,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 41,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.95, for a total value of $12,855,409.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,212,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,505,309,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 41,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.95, for a total transaction of $12,855,409.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,212,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,505,309,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,114,591 shares of company stock worth $355,690,328. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $1.83 on Thursday, reaching $314.99. 3,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,615,815. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $299.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.53, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $315.69 and a 200-day moving average of $292.69. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $220.20 and a twelve month high of $335.33.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 62.52%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

