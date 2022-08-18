Huntington National Bank Purchases 74,583 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 528,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,583 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned about 0.17% of WEC Energy Group worth $52,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $378,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,237,000 after acquiring an additional 15,727 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,583,000. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $78,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,498.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,666 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $1,115,983.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,146 shares in the company, valued at $224,535.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $78,907.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,498.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,586 shares of company stock worth $4,968,059 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.50.

WEC stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.25. 8,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,380. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.28. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.84 and a 1-year high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.21%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

