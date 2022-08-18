Huntington National Bank Raises Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Huntington National Bank increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 668.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395,620 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Huntington National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $188,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,702,114,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $15,319,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 201,295.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,787,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,930 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,910 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 178.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,506,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,782,000 after acquiring an additional 965,690 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $392.14. The stock had a trading volume of 13,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,579,547. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.24 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $362.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $383.48.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

