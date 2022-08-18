Huntington National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,529,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,187 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 1.2% of Huntington National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Huntington National Bank owned approximately 0.08% of NextEra Energy worth $129,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Club Bank GFN bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $8,618,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 325.9% in the first quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 25,097 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 91,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after acquiring an additional 6,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 6.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,291,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,135,000 after purchasing an additional 140,606 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NextEra Energy Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.44.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.21. 15,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,467,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.76.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.77%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

