Hyve 24 Hour Volume Reaches $25,145.00 (HYVE)

Hyve (HYVE) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Hyve has a market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $25,145.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyve coin can now be purchased for about $0.0483 or 0.00000212 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Hyve has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.61 or 0.00738772 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Hyve

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. The official website for Hyve is hyve.works. Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com. Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve.

Buying and Selling Hyve

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyve using one of the exchanges listed above.

