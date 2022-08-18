i-nexus Global (LON:INX) Trading 1.1% Higher

i-nexus Global plc (LON:INX – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.65 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.65 ($0.06). 209,955 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 273,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.60 ($0.06).

i-nexus Global Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of £1.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4.84.

i-nexus Global Company Profile

i-nexus Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of enterprise cloud-based software on a software-as-a-service (SaaS) basis in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides Strategy Execution management platform, a cloud-based enterprise-ready software, which empowers executives and professionals with a suite of tools for strategic planning, portfolio execution, and performance tracking.

