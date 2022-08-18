Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Posts Earnings Results

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Ideal Power had a negative return on equity of 26.05% and a negative net margin of 1,468.31%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.
Ideal Power Stock Performance
NASDAQ IPWR opened at $13.46 on Thursday. Ideal Power has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $18.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.07.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
IPWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Ideal Power from $28.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ideal Power to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Ideal Power Company Profile
Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its B-TRAN technology. It develops Bi-directional bi-polar junction TRANsistor solid state switch technology. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
