Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Posts Earnings Results

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Ideal Power had a negative return on equity of 26.05% and a negative net margin of 1,468.31%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

Ideal Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ IPWR opened at $13.46 on Thursday. Ideal Power has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $18.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IPWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Ideal Power from $28.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ideal Power to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ideal Power Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPWR. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Ideal Power by 2.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ideal Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in Ideal Power by 14.3% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 52,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ideal Power by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Ideal Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $719,000. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its B-TRAN technology. It develops Bi-directional bi-polar junction TRANsistor solid state switch technology. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

