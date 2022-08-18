IG Gold (IGG) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

IG Gold (IGG) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. One IG Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. IG Gold has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $1,227.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IG Gold has traded down 23.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IG Gold alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004381 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004382 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22,797.63 or 0.99879820 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001586 BTC.

IG Gold Coin Profile

IG Gold (IGG) is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy. The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com. IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming.

IG Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IG Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IG Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IG Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IG Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.