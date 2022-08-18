IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.22.

IGMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on IGM Biosciences from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on IGM Biosciences to $40.00 in a research note on Monday.

IGMS stock opened at $24.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of -0.25. IGM Biosciences has a twelve month low of $12.67 and a twelve month high of $83.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.92 and its 200-day moving average is $18.10.

IGM Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IGMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.39). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IGMS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $36,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 608.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in IGM Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. 42.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

