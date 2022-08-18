Ignition (IC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.00

Ignition (IC) traded down 27.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 18th. In the last week, Ignition has traded 31.2% lower against the dollar. Ignition has a market cap of $22,758.50 and $3.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ignition coin can now be bought for about $0.0146 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ignition Profile

Ignition (IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,572,375 coins and its circulating supply is 1,559,202 coins. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org.

Ignition Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

