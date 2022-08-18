Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.05 Per Share

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 1.0458 per share on Monday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This is an increase from Iluka Resources’s previous dividend of $0.38.
Iluka Resources Trading Up 2.3 %
Iluka Resources stock opened at $37.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.75. Iluka Resources has a 12-month low of $29.01 and a 12-month high of $45.57.
Iluka Resources Company Profile
