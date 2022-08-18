Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CFO Mitch C. Hill Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 7,500 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.30, for a total value of $617,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,899 shares in the company, valued at $6,493,387.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Inari Medical Price Performance
NASDAQ NARI opened at $76.28 on Thursday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.51.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NARI shares. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Inari Medical from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $108.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Inari Medical
Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inari Medical (NARI)
- Why Blue-Chip Tech Like Cisco Systems Is Rebounding
- Why Micron Stock Could Be About To Breakout
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
- Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.