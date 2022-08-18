Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CFO Mitch C. Hill Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 7,500 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.30, for a total value of $617,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,899 shares in the company, valued at $6,493,387.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Inari Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ NARI opened at $76.28 on Thursday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NARI shares. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Inari Medical from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $108.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Inari Medical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NARI. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Inari Medical by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,626,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,313 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Inari Medical by 78.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,302,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,581,000 after acquiring an additional 573,227 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Inari Medical by 174.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 755,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,952,000 after acquiring an additional 480,150 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,518,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,930,000 after acquiring an additional 416,425 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,777,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,482,000 after acquiring an additional 407,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

See Also

