Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Director Donald B. Milder Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $565,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,206,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,030,278.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Inari Medical Trading Down 3.5 %
Shares of NARI opened at $76.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.85 and its 200-day moving average is $76.51. Inari Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have issued reports on NARI. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Inari Medical from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Inari Medical from $108.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.
Inari Medical Company Profile
Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.
