Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Director Donald B. Milder Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $565,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,206,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,030,278.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Inari Medical Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NARI opened at $76.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.85 and its 200-day moving average is $76.51. Inari Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on NARI. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Inari Medical from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Inari Medical from $108.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inari Medical

Inari Medical Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Inari Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

