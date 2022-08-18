Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Stake Reduced by Sectoral Asset Management Inc.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the quarter. Inari Medical comprises about 2.6% of Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $14,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 221,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,047,000 after acquiring an additional 116,243 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 5,394.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 321,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,156,000 after acquiring an additional 315,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NARI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $108.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

Inari Medical Stock Down 1.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Inari Medical

NASDAQ:NARI traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.28. 1,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,448. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.03 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.51.

In other news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $2,033,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 550,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,299,808.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $2,033,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 550,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,299,808.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $453,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,811,114.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,012 shares of company stock valued at $10,404,940 over the last 90 days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Inari Medical

(Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.