Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.02

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.02 and last traded at $9.28, with a volume of 4948 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.08.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ILPT. JMP Securities downgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. B. Riley cut their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.74. The company has a market capitalization of $598.68 million, a PE ratio of -8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -3.81%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 196.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. 85.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

