Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (NYSEARCA:XDJL) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (NYSEARCA:XDJL – Get Rating) rose 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.74 and last traded at $24.74. Approximately 1,626 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 1,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.70.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.06.

Institutional Trading of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (NYSEARCA:XDJL – Get Rating) by 3,360.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 1.44% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

